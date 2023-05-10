Diners leave in a 'Mcflurry' after alarm sounds in fast food restaurant

McDonald's in Newtown

The alarm was raised at 8.14am on Wednesday at the McDonald's restaurant in Newtown.

Firefighters from the town were quickly on the scene.

They said all staff and customers had left the building before they arrived.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that the carbon monoxide alarm had activated.

Two sets of breathing apparatus were used by firefighters as a precautionary measure as well as a gas monitor to carry out the investigation.