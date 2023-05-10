Notification Settings

Diners leave in a 'Mcflurry' after alarm sounds in fast food restaurant

By Sue AustinNewtownFood and DrinkPublished: Last Updated:

Diners at a fast food restaurant had to leave when the carbon monoxide alarm sounded over breakfast.

McDonald's in Newtown
The alarm was raised at 8.14am on Wednesday at the McDonald's restaurant in Newtown.

Firefighters from the town were quickly on the scene.

They said all staff and customers had left the building before they arrived.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that the carbon monoxide alarm had activated.

Two sets of breathing apparatus were used by firefighters as a precautionary measure as well as a gas monitor to carry out the investigation.

"A faulty drinks machine was removed as the cause of the alarm and the crew left the scene at 9.11am," said the spokesperson.

