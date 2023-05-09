Police appeal after rider flees the scene of a collision

Police have appealed for help in tracing the young male rider of the black mini motorbike.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision which occurred on Lon Afallen, Newtown, Powys at about 6.30pm on Saturday .
The vehicles involved were a Silver Vauxhall Zafira and a black mini motorbike. The young male rider of the motorbike was injured but left the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information on the male rider is asked to contact Mid Wales Roads Policing Department either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101 Quote reference: DP-20230506-315. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.