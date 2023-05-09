Police appeal after rider flees the scene of a collision

Police have appealed for help in tracing the young male rider of the black mini motorbike.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision which occurred on Lon Afallen, Newtown, Powys at about 6.30pm on Saturday .

The vehicles involved were a Silver Vauxhall Zafira and a black mini motorbike. The young male rider of the motorbike was injured but left the scene.