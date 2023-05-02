Water main replacement work postponed

A previous burst required significant work

Hafren Dyfrdwy had been due to install a new water main along the B4385 through Montgomery, a route that has seen a number of incidents in recent years.

The firm originally said the work would start in May and was expected to be completed by December.

It was expected to cause significant disruption.

Previous pipe bursts along the route have caused holes in the road surface, leading to closures and loss of water for residents.

But in an update the company has now said that the work will not be starting this month, but would still begin this year.

In a letter to residents, Catherine Webb, community communications officer for Hafren Dyfrdwy, said: "Due to an unforeseen incident within our water supply network the decision has been made to delay the start date of our works to renew the water supply pipe through Montgomery.

"Should we have started the work whilst the incident was ongoing and any issues had arisen, it would have potentially compromised the resilience of the water supply for our customers in the area."