Drivers face delays following crash near Newtown

Police were advising drivers avoid the A483 between Newtown and Welshpool following a crash on Monday.

The issue was first reported at around 11.30am, by 1pm, traffic queuing both ways between the Abermule and Caerhywel turn off.

At 1.10pm, a spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "There are currently long delays on the A483 Newtown to Berriew due to a road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find an alternative route."