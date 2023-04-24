Notification Settings

Drivers face delays following crash near Newtown

By Megan Jones
Newtown

Drivers are facing long delays following a collision on a border road.

Police were advising drivers avoid the A483 between Newtown and Welshpool following a crash on Monday.

The issue was first reported at around 11.30am, by 1pm, traffic queuing both ways between the Abermule and Caerhywel turn off.

At 1.10pm, a spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "There are currently long delays on the A483 Newtown to Berriew due to a road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find an alternative route."

Police and ambulance have been contacted for comment.

