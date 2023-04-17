Notification Settings

Fire destroys unit on industrial estate

By Sue AustinNewtownPublished:

Firefighters fought to bring a blaze on an industrial estate under control.

The industrial unit fire in Newtown

The fire broke out in the unit on the Mochdre Industrial Estate in Newtown just before 2pm on Sunday.

Crews from Newtown and Montgomery were first on the scene with appliances also responding to requests for help from Llanidloes and the aerial appliance from Aberystwyth.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said

A section of roof unit was cut away by the crew using an aerial ladder platform. Firefighters put on breathing apparatus sets, and two hose reel jets and two thermal imaging cameras were used to fully extinguish the fire.

The crews left the scene at 5.30pm.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

