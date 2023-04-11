Robotics firm tells politicians it wants to take on-board more apprentices

From left, Andrew RT Davies, Lel Rees, Craig Williams and Russell George

Montgomeryshire’s Member of the Senedd, Russell George, and MP Craig Williams took the Leader of the Opposition in the Welsh Parliament, Conservative leader, Andrew RT Davies to Reeco to see the company's work inaction. They were given a tour of the facility by managing director, Lel Rees who said the company was looking for more apprentices.

Reeco describes itself as a Collaborative Robot (Cobot) system integrator that supplies complete automation solutions from initial concept to design and integration.

Mr George said: “I’m really grateful to Lel for giving us a tour of what it an excellent business. It is really fantastic to see this homegrown business grow as it has, proving that Mid Wales entrepreneurs rightfully have a reputation for innovation.

“As it has partnered with several car companies from Bentley and BMW and varied suppliers like Unilever and Morrisons, it is easy to assume that the robots Reeco has built have created products that have touched each corner of the world.

“As someone with a business background myself, I believe the best way to grow Reeco and other companies with aspirations to leave a worldwide imprint is to create an attractive business environment.”

Lel Rees, Managing Director of Reeco, added: “We really appreciate Russell, Craig, and Andrew taking the time to come and visit us all here at Reeco and really showcase what we do as an organisation and the in-house skills of our talented engineers.

“We have worked hard on building our business over the past six years and are now working closely with the local college to take on-board more apprentices.