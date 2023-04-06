Exciting project to create a sports and exercise hub for town's community

Actuve Newton at the Recreation Ground

The club at the Recreation Ground is being supported by Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn Town Council in its quest to renew and upgrade the facilities.

The revised plans include an upgrade to the changing room facilities and development of new multipurpose exercise space to enable the club to continue to make its massive contribution to health and wellbeing in Newtown and the surrounding area.

A spokesperson for Drenewydd Actif /Active Newtown, previously known as Newtown Sports Club, said: "The club is developing an exciting new project at The Recreation Ground. The aim of the project is to build a community facility open to everyone in the town who would like to experience the benefits of exercise and social interaction, which are well known to support both physical and mental health and wellbeing. It is planned that the building will be completed by the Autumn of 2024."

"The proposal is to replace the current outdated 1970s changing rooms with modern, accessible and inclusive facilities that meet the needs of everyone."

The project will also deliver: A Cross Fit gym providing classes for individuals, including young people, who are experiencing mental ill health; a multipurpose upper floor space, accessible by a lift as well as stairs, that will provide a facility for indoor sports, exercise and social activities in a flexible open plan space of approximately 13.2m by 30.5m.

The space would have movable partitions, so that it can be broken down into smaller areas as required.

Local people are being urged to complete a brief survey by April 21 to help Active Newtown understand the level of support for the proposal and identify potential users.

The survey is anonymous, and Drenewydd Actif/ Active Newtown says the data collected will be used only for statistical purposes. Any comments about the proposal may be used to support funding applications. You can access the survey online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfOONIsn2F8FRb-s97SqbT2zEjxCOQr67NiTpMmVQ5GJgYXKw/viewform.