Holiday accommodation plan for farm to go before councillors

By Elgan HearnNewtown

Plans for a holiday accommodation at a farm look set to be decided by a council’s planning committee.

The application is set to go before Powys County Council's planning committee.

Richard Jerman has applied to Powys County Council for permission to build four cabins and put eight caravans on a field at Lower Bryntalch Farm which is between Abermule and Llandyssil.

The proposal will include new vehicle road junction and change of use for the land.

Planning agent Arwyn George of George+Tomos Architects explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr George said: “Lower Bryntalch is a family-owned farm and business looking to diversify.

“The chosen area is a field that has a natural mound and depression, and some existing screening from trees and hedgerow.

“These will need to be enhanced to make the site inconspicuous and well screened from some angles, but the applicant is willing to carry out what is deemed necessary for this to be acceptable.”

An obstacle that Powys planners have pointed out to the applicant in talks before the scheme was submitted, is that the field is “good to moderate quality agricultural land,” and that alternative land should be found for the proposal.

Mr George said: “The applicant does not own land of a lower grade.

“Other land in our client’s ownership is of more value, being mostly flat in topography and of high quality.

“This chosen field is therefore the most appropriate for the proposed scheme due to the existing topography and the existing trees and hedgerows that can be used, and bolstered to offer further screening.”

Part of the scheme will also need to have a hedgerow “realigned” to allow for better visibility for the proposed junction to the site.

Mr George said: “It is therefore proposed that existing hedgerows affected by the proposed development be translocated under the supervision of a suitably qualified ecologist.”

These will be “set back” one metre from the new visibility splay for the junction.

Powys county councillor for Dolforwyn, Gareth Pugh wants the application to be decided by the planning committee.

Councillor Pugh said: “As local member I would like to formally call in the above application due to local concerns regarding highways safety, visual impact and noise nuisance that the proposed development may cause.”

A decision on the application is expected to be made by May 3.

Elgan Hearn

By Elgan Hearn

@ElganPowysLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Powys.

