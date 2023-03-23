Homes plan submitted for village two years after smaller proposal rejected

Land In Abermule where 53 homes could be built. From Google Streetview.

Tim Edwards of Wrexham based TRE developments has submitted an outline planning application to Powys County Council to build the dwellings, including 11 affordable homes, at land to the rear of The Meadows in Abermule, near Newtown.

An outline planning application establishes the principle that a site can be developed – a further detailed planning application needs to be approved before building work can start.

Two years ago a proposal for 32 developments at the site by the TRE Developments was rejected by Powys County Council planners.

In the documents submitted to support the new proposal planning agent Dafydd Edwards of Blueprint Architectural Services has “benefited” by learning lessons on what went wrong with the previous application.

Mr Edwards said: “The reasons outlined in the refusal notice for application were affordable homes, density of development and highways concerns.

“Having held detailed discussions with the local authority following the refusal notice it was determined an increase of units would be supported allowing an allocated parcel of land to be developed.

“Th application site is an undeveloped grassed area, and the development will comprise of 53 units in total, this is in line with the policy in terms of density 27 plus (units) per hectare.

“The site comprises of 11 affordable units and will assist the authority in ensuring the development accords with affordable housing policy.”

Mr Edwards adds that the application includes a transport statement which proposes improvements to the road and for pedestrian safety to deal with the extra traffic the estate would create.

During the pre-application consultation stage held last year the scheme was criticised by Abermule with Llandyssil community council.

They said the application had “not provided” information in accordance with Welsh Government guidelines

The community council add that they are “concerned” with how close the proposal is to the railway crossing, and that more traffic due to the scheme “will create congestion.”