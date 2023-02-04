Notification Settings

Man in his 60s hit by car and taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'

By Megan Howe

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car, and police want to speak to anyone with information.

Dyfed-Powys Police
Dyfed-Powys Police has issued the appeal after a 'serious road traffic collision' at Plantation Lane, Garth Owen, Newtown at about 7.20pm on Friday, February 3.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The collision involved a grey Toyota Avensis and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information that could help officers with their investigation, including dashcam and doorbell footage, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20230203-405."

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

