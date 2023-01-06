Councillors to discuss changed flats plan for former builder's merchant site

Plans for eight flats for the Former Travis Perkins Site In Newtown will be discussed by Powys County Council's planning committee

The planning application for the apartments at the former Travis Perkins site on New Road, in Newtown, is from Harry Bowen of Mid Wales Property Limited.

It asks permission to replace a block of six terraced buildings, which would have provided a mix of three and four-bedroom homes at the site.

The terraced buildings along with 32 apartments were given planning permission in February 2022.

Travis Perkins closed the branch there in 2020 as part of a company-wide restructure to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposal will be discussed by the Powys County Council's planning committee after councillor for the area, Joy Jones called in the application due to concerns about car parking.

She said: “I am very concerned regarding the amount of accommodation compared to the parking provided onsite.

“There are already issues with parking on New Road.

“With all the other properties that are already going to be built on the development there will end up being a real parking issue that will impact the surrounding properties.”

Senior planning officer Kate Bowen explained, that car parking and highway issues had been addressed within a number of “discharge” planning applications that show the developers have complied with conditions placed on the planning permission, that needed to be agreed before building work can start.

Ms Bowen said: “The highway authority did not object to the previous application.

“The relevant condition was discharged following advice received from the highway authority."

Ms Bowen explained that the number of parking bays for the whole development is now 40, which she said is “adequate for the overall site.”

Figures from the council’s housing department for December show that the actual need in Newtown is for homes with two bedrooms or more.

Of the households registered in need for housing with Newtown as their first choice, 146 asked for one-bedroom accommodation, 202 for two bedrooms, 49 for three, 26 for four and 10 for five bedrooms and above.

Ms Bowen said: “It is noted that housing need for two-bedroom units is higher than one bedroom units, nevertheless, it is recognised that the development is being constructed for a registered social landlord which hold their own register and as such have identified a need for the development.”

Ms Bowen recommended that councillors approve the application.