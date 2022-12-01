Notification Settings

Shared cycle and pedestrian route being created in Newtown

By Sue AustinNewtown

Work to begin the second phase of an active travel route in Treowen, Newtown, will begin Monday 5 December.

Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for A Greener Powys Credit: Vlad Morozov

Identified following previous consultations on the county’s Active Travel Network Maps, the route will improve walking and cycling facilities on Heol Treowen, from Treowen Primary School down towards Kerry Road.

The pavement will be widened to become a shared use path for cyclists and pedestrians. This will also improve the surface of the existing path and increase safety for all users, particularly for families and pupils going to and from school.

Funded by Welsh Government, it is the second phase of a larger scheme that aims to link up to other active travel routes in the town.

“The Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013 aims to make Wales a walking and cycling nation.” Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said.

“Essentially, this means that we are endeavouring to make it possible for us to all make short journeys such as our commute to work, school or local shops, by physically active means, like walking or cycling.

“Following consultation and the development of the county’s Active Travel Network Maps, it is really exciting to be able to see another active travel scheme in Newtown come to fruition.”

