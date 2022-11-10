Council consultation launched over parking concerns

Newtown High Street

Under delegated powers, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for a greener Powys, Councillor Jackie Charlton took the decision to go ahead with a public consultation period on the proposed Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) for Newtown.

The need for the new TRO follows the creation of a one-way traffic system in the town centre earlier this year.

Traffic engineer for north Powys, Chris Lloyd said: “The highway authority now needs to introduce a new TRO to suit the modified parking bays along the High Street, and to introduce certain controls to address inconsiderate and obstructive parking that has been noted as being problematic both during and after the construction phase of this project in the vicinity of Wesley Street and Broad Street.”

The proposals also include parts of Shortbridge Street and Gas Street between the Post Office and the War Memorial where parking issues have also been identified.

Changes to goods vehicle loading bays will also take place along the High Street.

The TRO will also remove the maximum 20 minutes loading and one hour no return restrictions from the existing bays on Severn Street, Shortbridge Street and Market Street.

Mr Lloyd said: “The town council and the local county councillor have also raised concerns regarding the safety of children travelling to and from Penygloddfa primary school at school drop off and pick up times.

“In recognition of those concerns, the highway authority has decided to carry out improvements to the existing zebra crossing and to propose additional parking controls in the vicinity of the school.”

According to the report, Powys County Councillors Joy Jones, and Pete Lewington both support the proposals in their respective wards.