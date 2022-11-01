Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after assault puts victim in hospital

By Dominic RobertsonNewtownPublished: Last Updated:

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in a town centre.

Dyfed Powys Police have appealed for information about the incident
Dyfed Powys Police have appealed for information about the incident

Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident had taken place in Newtown, near to the Spar shop on Broad Street, at around 1.50am on Sunday.

Police said that one man was taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News