Historic mansion is up for sale as Girlguiding movement says it can no longer afford to keep it

Broneirion near Llandinam

Broneirion mansion near Llandinam is being sold by Girlguiding Cymru which says it can no longer afford to keep the building. Is is the first time the impressive property has been on the open market.

Girlguiding Cymru says the financial burden of owning, maintaining, and supporting Broneirion, which has been unsustainable for many years, means it had no alternative than to make the decision to market it for sale.

Bev Martin, Chief Commissioner on behalf of Girlguiding Cymru Board of Trustees, said: "Low numbers of members using the facility, a decline in membership numbers, the impact of Covid-19, and ever-increasing financial costs, means it is no longer viable for us to continue operating Broneirion."

"The decision to close Broneirion, although difficult, will ensure the time and money currently subsidising the centre will be invested into improving the experience of our members and we’re committed to ensuring that girls and young women can keep having adventures and benefit from all that the outdoors has to offer."

Estate agents, Fine and Country of Newtown, said the sale represented a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase this outstanding, individual, highly renowned country home and to take it into the next chapter of its extraordinary history.

The Grade II listed, Italianate-style mansion was built in 1864 for the Welsh industrialist and politician David Davies and became the Welsh Training Centre for the Girlguiding Association in 1946.

Between 1992 and 1995 Girlguiding Cymru purchased the properties and grounds and has used them since as the HQ for Girlguiding in Wales.

"Complete with Lodge House, Coach House, Summer House and approximately 10 acres of grounds, Broneirion sits on a picturesque valley side overlooking the stunning, upper Severn valley towards the Llandinam Hills," the estate agent says.

Its links with the Girlguiding movement can be seen in the re-naming of the former Davies children’s summer house the “Brownie House,”