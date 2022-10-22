Notification Settings

Police appeal to find missing 14-year-old boy from Newtown

By Megan HoweNewtownPublished:

Dyfed-Powys Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager from Newtown.

The police are concerned about 14-year-old Caleb.

Caleb was last seen in Newtown town centre between 5pm and 6pm on Friday.

He is around 6ft tall and was wearing all black clothing – tracksuit bottoms, coat, and trainers.

Police say Caleb may have tried to make his way to Builth Wells last night.

He also has links to Newport, South Wales, and is known to travel by train.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Caleb, or has information that might help find him, should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on dyfed-powys.police.uk/ro/report/, or email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101.

