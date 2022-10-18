Notification Settings

Do you know this man? Police appeal for information in connection with Newtown alleged assault

By David TooleyNewtownPublished: Last Updated:

Police in Newtown have asked the public for help in identifying a man who may be able to help them with information about an alleged assault.

Picture: Dyfed Powys police
Picture: Dyfed Powys police

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an allegation of assault in the early hours of the morning, Sunday April 3, 2022 in the Steam Mill, Broad Street, Newtown.

A man received injuries which required hospital treatment.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said their officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help from the public.

They would like to identify the person in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who knows who the person is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Quote reference: DP-20220403-094.



