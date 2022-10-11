Retired man builds his own Tardis - and finds a buyer for it from Dorset

Geoffrey Parsons has enjoyed doing woodwork creations after retiring

Geoffrey Parsons, 68, originally from Dudley, now lives in Newtown, and has wowed passers by of his home after displaying his imaginative woodwork creations on his driveway.

Geoffrey, who used to work in Tesco and was a partner in a tool business, has spent his free time creating things, volunteering at his local church by helping do maintenance, and also helps the hedgehog rescue organisation near to him.

He has never been trained, but instead worked his way by trial and error, teaching himself the craft.

Speaking about what inspired him to create the Tardis and gypsy caravan, he said: "My wife always wanted a gypsy caravan and so that's why I decided to create it.

"I have always wanted a Tardis, and I watched a video on YouTube and thought 'well I can create that', and so I decided to do so.

"It's a nice way to spend my free time. I've never been trained by anybody, I just learned through trying things out for myself and through trial and error."

The Tardis was listed for sale, and has recently sold for £1,500 to a buyer from Dorset.

Mr Parsons also created bird boxes, sheds and one day would maybe like to create a Dalek, but feels the electronics aspect will make it too complex.

Speaking about the Tardis he created, Mr Parsons said: "I had my novelty with the Tardis and it's now taking up room on my driveway, so I decided to list it for sale.

"I listed it on a local free for sale listing, and I was surprised to find someone from Dorset bought it and is travelling to collect it.

"I may plan to create a Roman shield one day. I don't have any specific plans just yet."

