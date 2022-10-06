Pig farm plans rejected by councillors

Powys County Council

Powys County Council’s Planning committee, discussed an application by Jeff Hopkins of Bank Farm, Aberhafesp, at its meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Hopkins wanted to build a new livestock building for straw-based pig rearing with associated feed bin, hard standing area, landscaping, and a drainage pond at the family run traditional beef and sheep farm.

The building would have been 80 metres in length, 15.5metres in width, and 7.6metres tall. It would have included a covered manure store.

If the proposal went ahead, piglets would be delivered to the farm at 28 days old.

They would then be reared in the building for around 20 weeks until they reached a finished weight – and then leave.

The process of fattening the pigs – would see them grow from a start weight of seven kilograms to 105 kilograms.

It had been anticipated that this process would happen just twice a year.

Agent Ian Pick had said that any manure produced in unit would be removed from the farm every month by specialist contractors.

He said pig manure would not be stored or spread on the farm.

The proposal was in front of councillors due to the “level of concern” that the plans had generated locally – with 120 objections tp the scheme.

The concerns raised were due to the effect it would have on local ecology, road, pollution, smell and manure spreading – and the impact it could have on people’s health.

There were however also 51 letters lodged in support of the proposal.

Principal planning officer Gemma Bufton advised councillors that they should refuse the application as “it would have a significant adverse effect on the Gregynog SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) through ammonia contributions.”