Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newtown recycling centre to close for three days for 'essential drainage work'

By David TooleyNewtownPublished: Last Updated:

A Mid Wales town's recycling centre will be closed for three days later this month.

The Newtown recycling centre
The Newtown recycling centre

Powys County Council says essential works to upgrade the site's drainage system means Newtown Household Waste Recycling Centre will be closed from Monday, October 17 until Friday October 21.

It will reopen on Saturday, October 22.

The centre, at Unit 4, Dyffryn Industrial Estate, in Pool Road, is normally closed on Thursdays and Fridays each week. The works will take five days to complete, says the council.

Recycling can be taken to one of the county's other Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Check online for opening days and times at en.powys.gov.uk/article/725/Household-Waste-Recycling-Centres

The council apologises for any inconvenience and thanks residents for their understanding.

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Politics
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News