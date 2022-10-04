The Newtown recycling centre

Powys County Council says essential works to upgrade the site's drainage system means Newtown Household Waste Recycling Centre will be closed from Monday, October 17 until Friday October 21.

It will reopen on Saturday, October 22.

The centre, at Unit 4, Dyffryn Industrial Estate, in Pool Road, is normally closed on Thursdays and Fridays each week. The works will take five days to complete, says the council.

Recycling can be taken to one of the county's other Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Check online for opening days and times at en.powys.gov.uk/article/725/Household-Waste-Recycling-Centres