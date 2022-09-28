Police launch campaign to tackle antisocial Halloween trick or treaters

Dyfed-Powys Police which covers the Newtown and Welshpool area says it wants to ensure everyone can enjoy themselves during the spooky activities at the end of the month.
A spokesman for the force said: "Halloween can mean more calls for police and the fire service, and while we’d like people to enjoy themselves while they’re out and about, we ask that you think of others."
People who prefer not to have trick or treaters call have been invited to download and print a poster. The poster is on the website https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/news/dyfed-powys/news/2022/september-2022/halloween-campaign-launched/