Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police launch campaign to tackle antisocial Halloween trick or treaters

By David TooleyNewtownPublished:

A police force covering mid Wales has launched a campaign to tackle antisocial behaviour over Halloween.

Police poster
Police poster

Dyfed-Powys Police which covers the Newtown and Welshpool area says it wants to ensure everyone can enjoy themselves during the spooky activities at the end of the month.

A spokesman for the force said: "Halloween can mean more calls for police and the fire service, and while we’d like people to enjoy themselves while they’re out and about, we ask that you think of others."

People who prefer not to have trick or treaters call have been invited to download and print a poster. The poster is on the website https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/news/dyfed-powys/news/2022/september-2022/halloween-campaign-launched/

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Welshpool
Llanidloes
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News