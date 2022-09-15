Special event to remember life of Newtown gardener Sydney

Sydney Thomas

Newtown Garden Club plans to celebrate the gardening life of Sydney Thomas, whose passed away in 2020.

Sydney was a long-standing member and president of the club.

She opened her garden Fraithwen at Tregynon for the National Garden Scheme for more than 20 years.

As a tribute, members of Newtown Garden Club have organised an afternoon at the Hafren Theatre in Newtown.

It will take place from 2-6pm on Saturday, September 24.

Fraithwen

Bob Brown, of Cotswold Garden Flowers, will deliver a talk along with Christine Skelmersdale, from Broadleigh Bulbs.

There will be an interval between the talks with an opportunity to buy plants from the speakers.

Tickets, to be purchased in advance, cost £10, which includes refreshments.

They can be bought from newtown-garden-club.eventbrite.co.uk or by calling Helen Anthony on 07986 061051.