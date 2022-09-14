Notification Settings

Anna marks 30 years at Post Office in Adfa

By Matthew PanterNewtown

A postmistress is celebrating 30 years of loyal service to her local community.

Anna outside the post office
Anna outside the post office

Anna Jones took over Adfa Post Office in 1992 and has now been presented with her Post Office 30 Years’ Long Service Award by Area Manager, Jen Pougunas.

Anna took up the reins when the post office was at the other end of the village until new accommodation was built at the current location in Minyffordd, Adfa, Newtown.

She said: “The best things about being a Postmistress are the people that you meet and I love working with numbers and figures.

“The shop and Post Office were open throughout the pandemic and I served people at the gate to keep people safe. Customers were grateful that I was here for them.

“The amount of banking that we do definitely has increased. People have always had to travel far to visit their bank, but more and more banks are now closing, so it is very convenient that people can just come here to do their banking on behalf of all the high street banks.”

Jen added: “Anna has loyally served this community as Postmistress for three decades and she really cares about serving her community. We thank Anna for her devoted service.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

