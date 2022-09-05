Seasons change as sunflowers give way to pumpkins

The sunflowers

People can still visit the farm to pick sunflowers at weekends from 10am to 5pm and there are two Maize Mazes, one with a watch-tower, for the adventurous as well as a cafe serving home-made goods and ice creams from Dairy Dreams.

Visitors can also take a woodland wander around the farm.

Entry currently costs £2.50 per adult, with children free-of-charge, and well behaved dogs on leads are also welcome.

However, from October 15 and October 16 people will be able to pick their own pumpkins and enjoy Hallowe'en arts and crafts.

Pick-your-own pumpkins will be on offer on October 22 and October 23 and from October 29 to October 31.

Seren Jiggens, social media manager, said: "We introduced pumpkins last year and they proved so popular that we have planted another field this year.

We have potentially 40,000 pumpkins growing this year; with the price of pumpkins set to vary from £1 to £10ish, depending on size.