Councillors advised to reject demolition plan that has 'caused uproar'

Croesawdy

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, August 18, councillors will look at an application to demolish all properties, and outbuildings at Croesawdy on New Road in Newtown.

The demolition application by Harry Bowen also covers fencing, vegetation including all gardens, shrubbery and trees that are within the boundary of Croesawdy.

The proposal is being treated by Powys planners as a prior notification application.

This means that the council needs to decide whether formal planning approval for the demolition is needed within a 28-day deadline.

If this does not happen, Mr Bowen would be allowed to demolish the buildings automatically once the deadline expires on August 25.

If the planning committee does decide that prior notification is needed, Mr Bowen will then need to submit a planning application explaining exactly how the demolition will be conducted, and what will happen to the site afterwards.

Since a public notice appeared at Croesawdy on July 28, informing residents of the intent to demolish the building, there has been a storm of protest in Newtown against the scheme.

Powys County Councillor for the Newtown East ward, Joy Jones has “called in” the application to be decided by the planning committee.

Cllr Jones said: “This building is a huge part of Newtown history.

“The town is in an uproar over the removal of this building and as such it needs to be called in as it would be a big loss to the history town and the area and how the town will look.

“Newtown has lost many of its historic buildings over the years and with the recent collapse and demolition of the chapel people’s feelings are running high and want to see the history of the town persevered.

In the report on the proposal, a council built heritage officer said: “The property is a prominent feature of the street entering into Newtown via New Road.

“It is an example of high-end Victorian design, is integral to the history and development of Newtown in the late 19th century.

“Cadw have had a formal request to list the property and will make a visit to inspect the building on the August 17.”

They advise that the committee wait until after the inspection by Cadw takes place before making a decision.

Planning officer Rhian Griffiths said: “It is considered that prior approval of the local planning authority is required.

“Further information is required to assess any impact that the proposed demolition would have upon neighbouring properties in terms of the method of demolition, specifically the impacts from noise and dust.