May the fores be with you Frankie

Frankie Jones

Frankie Jones a car salesman at Arthur's Newtown branch, is part of the Welsh team at the event which promotes the sport for players of any age, with any type of disability. The tournament is the 28th edition of the competition and will be held at the Forest of Arden course in Birmingham, later this month, .

Nigel Williams, Arthurs Managing Director said: "When he told us he was representing Wales in the Phoenix 4 Nations 2022 and was looking for varying types of sponsorship, we didn’t hesitate to assist. With the fast turnaround from Macron in Wrexham, for Frankie’s kit, we have been able to provide him with exactly what he wanted.

"We are absolutely delighted to have sponsored Frankie with his new golf kit, and we know that with his passion and dedication he and his team will do really well."