May the fores be with you Frankie

By Sue AustinNewtownPublished:

Arthur’s Motor Group is sponsoring a member of our team, playing in the Phoenix Cup, the only pan-Disability match play team golf event, in the world.

Frankie Jones
Frankie Jones

Frankie Jones a car salesman at Arthur's Newtown branch, is part of the Welsh team at the event which promotes the sport for players of any age, with any type of disability. The tournament is the 28th edition of the competition and will be held at the Forest of Arden course in Birmingham, later this month, .

Nigel Williams, Arthurs Managing Director said: "When he told us he was representing Wales in the Phoenix 4 Nations 2022 and was looking for varying types of sponsorship, we didn’t hesitate to assist. With the fast turnaround from Macron in Wrexham, for Frankie’s kit, we have been able to provide him with exactly what he wanted.

"We are absolutely delighted to have sponsored Frankie with his new golf kit, and we know that with his passion and dedication he and his team will do really well."

Any businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring Frankie, who plays at Welshpool golf club are asked to contact frankiejj8@gmail.com.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

