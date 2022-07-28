New councillors take their seats in Newtown

Newtown Town Council

At the Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Council meeting on Monday (25) the new councillors were co-opted.

It follows three months when the council had just 10 members with no-one stepping up to stand for election in May.

The new councillors are: North Ward, Councillor Lee Menzel; East Ward, Councillor Chris Jones; West Ward. Councillor Margaret Lewington; Central Ward, Councillor Jack Lewi.

Nominations will be invited for an election to fill the two remaining vacancies in South Ward in September.

Ed Humphreys Town Clerk said: “At the elections last May there were insufficient numbers of candidates for election with 10 councillors elected unopposed. However but six vacancies remained to which the council may co-opt.

"People seem interested in the work of the town council, but it is not reflected in the numbers who stood for election to do the work of a town councillor. Of course, it’s not for everyone, and people often make constructive contributions in other ways.