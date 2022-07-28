Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New councillors take their seats in Newtown

By Sue AustinNewtownPublished:

Newtown Town Council has welcomed four new councillors.

Newtown Town Council
Newtown Town Council

At the Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Council meeting on Monday (25) the new councillors were co-opted.

It follows three months when the council had just 10 members with no-one stepping up to stand for election in May.

The new councillors are: North Ward, Councillor Lee Menzel; East Ward, Councillor Chris Jones; West Ward. Councillor Margaret Lewington; Central Ward, Councillor Jack Lewi.

Nominations will be invited for an election to fill the two remaining vacancies in South Ward in September.

Ed Humphreys Town Clerk said: “At the elections last May there were insufficient numbers of candidates for election with 10 councillors elected unopposed. However but six vacancies remained to which the council may co-opt.

"People seem interested in the work of the town council, but it is not reflected in the numbers who stood for election to do the work of a town councillor. Of course, it’s not for everyone, and people often make constructive contributions in other ways.

"Co-option is the usual way to fill such post-election vacancies and public notice was given. There were six applicants for co-option to four seats. Thank you to all six for their interest and congratulations and welcome to the four on their co-option.”

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News