Casualty flown to hospital after crash in mid Wales

The air ambulance in Welshpool

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, and were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance, after a two car crash near Newtown on Wednesday morning.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called at 6:24am to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A483, Llanbadarn.

"One person was transported by road to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and another was flown to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service also responded.

A spokesman said they sent crews from Newtown and Montgomery to a road traffic collision on the A483 between Llanbadern Fynydd and Dofor Newtown.

Crews used one hose reel jet, a grab bag and environmental pack to deal with the incident. They left the scene nearly three hours later 9.22am,