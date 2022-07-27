Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Casualty flown to hospital after crash in mid Wales

By David TooleyNewtownPublished:

One person was flown to hospital by air ambulance, with another casualty transported by road, after a road crash in mid Wales.

The air ambulance in Welshpool
The air ambulance in Welshpool

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, and were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance, after a two car crash near Newtown on Wednesday morning.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called at 6:24am to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A483, Llanbadarn.

"One person was transported by road to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and another was flown to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service also responded.

A spokesman said they sent crews from Newtown and Montgomery to a road traffic collision on the A483 between Llanbadern Fynydd and Dofor Newtown.

Crews used one hose reel jet, a grab bag and environmental pack to deal with the incident. They left the scene nearly three hours later 9.22am,

Dyfed Powys Police have been asked to comment.

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News