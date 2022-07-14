Newtown community will come together to remember baby Ronnie

Ronnie's mum and dad Alice, Lewis and baby brother Dougie.

Ronnie Jones, from Aberhafesp, Newtown, was born with complex needs and received care at Hope House Children’s Hospices until he passed away aged 15 months last November.

Now a family fun day is being held at Caersws in Ronnie's memory and his parents, Alice Birch and Lewis Jones and their six-month-old baby Dougie are raising money to support the hospice which they say was a vital part of Ronnie’s life.

The Party on Ronnie Street will take place on Saturday, July 23 – Ronnie’s birthday was July 26 and the event at Seasons Café in Caersws will include stalls, food, disco, ice cream, live music, a bar, fun runs and games.

Ronnie Jones

“Ronnie Street is a play on Sesame Street as Ronnie loved Elmo, he was his favourite,” said Alice, 29. “This event will celebrate Ronnie’s life and his second birthday, as well as raising money for Hope House, who were our rock.”

Alice and Lewis recently ran a zumbini in Newtown and raised some £900, and the Party on Ronnie Street has already raised £5,000.

“The support we’ve had from the community over recent months has been incredible,” said Lewis. “To have raised our fundraising target before the day has even taken place is just amazing. We can’t wait to get together again with the community and celebrate Ronnie’s birthday.”

The day starts at 12pm and will run into the evening. Admission and parking is free, although the activities will have a small cost of £1 which will go towards Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Bekki Fardoe, Hope House fundraiser said: “We are hugely grateful to Alice and Lewis for supporting us again, and for already raising such an incredible amount to make sure we can be there for other families and children that need us the most.”