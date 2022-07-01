New bridge to cross the Severn at Newtown

Jackie Charlton at the election count.

Powys County Council has secured funding for the bridge in the town as part of a package to extend and improve the active travel routes within the county.

It includes a further £360,000 to continue the active travel route in Treowen, Newtown and£350,000 for improving the walking and cycling route to Llanelwedd Primary School from Builth Wells.

Powys says it is committed to improving facilities for residents wishing to make short journeys on foot or by bike, working with communities to find potential active travel routes across Powys.

Following a successful planning application, the funding for the long-awaited Newtown Bridge has been secured. This cycle and pedestrian bridge will span the River Severn and connect the riverside path and Pool Road in Newtown, creating a safe active travel link between the communities, businesses and amenities on each side of the river. It is not yet know how much funding the scheme has attracted.

In 2021/22 an active travel route was established to improve walking and cycling access between Dolfor Road and Treowen Primary School. Funding has now been awarded to extend this route by constructing a path from Brimmon Lane, crossing the road after Colwyn and continuing down the hill to Kerry Road. The council said this will not only significantly enhance active travel provision and access for residents, it will also expand the local active travel network.

“The active travel routes throughout the county are already making a real difference to our communities.” Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said.

“By ensuring we have the facilities in place we are endeavouring to make it possible for everyone in Powys to make short journeys such as our commute to work, school or local shops, by physically active means, like walking or cycling.