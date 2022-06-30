Veteran pioneer who develops cancer diagnosis tools sells Newtown firm to Americans

Peter Webber

Peter Webber, 86 - who launched CellPath 50 years ago - has sold the firm to Texas-based StatLab Medical Products.

It’s the second time that the Newtown company has been sold by Peter and his sons, Paul and Philip.

The first sale was in 1999 to Medical Solutions plc, but the Webber family bought the business back in 2002 to develop CellNass, the national cellular pathology secure sample archive facility.

Paul and Philip have since led the expansion of the company, which has a workforce of 106.

Reflecting on his 50 years with CellPath, Peter said he is proud of the company’s achievements and the life-saving products it has developed.

“I am proud to have made a significant contribution to pathology for more than 50 years by introducing a series of innovations,” he said. “I have constantly tried to introduce products to improve cancer diagnostics.

“In general, I think there is always a better way to do things and CellPath continues to come up with ideas to make further improvements in cancer diagnostics.

“We introduced the Aylesbury spatula and CerviBrush, CerviKit, which is now in the Science Museum, Ortho Stains, CytoFocus and liquid cytology, which I brought to the UK from America.”

The business was launched from the Webber home and became a family affair from the start, with Peter’s wife Elaine and their sons all involved.

A chartered engineer, Peter worked for several scientific instrument companies before, in 1966, setting up a joint venture called Disc Instruments with a US company which became part of Thermo Scientific, a global medical services provider.

He sold his Disc Instruments equity in 1970 and has worked for himself ever since.

His latest companies are LunchLocker Ltd, which has patented sealed trays that hold multiple food products in a foldable packaging system and XXO2Cell Ltd, which aims to specialise in HBOT, hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers for patient therapy.

The Lunchlocker project was patented in the 1970s when Peter provided food packages for Test cricket matches. In partnership with Mike McLaughlin and Chris Yapp, the design has since evolved to include sealed trays and they are optimistic for future success.