Bank confirms cash machines will go with branch closures

Barclays Bank in Welshpool. Photo: Google.

Barclays confirmed the closure of branches in Newtown and Welshpool earlier this month, and now the firm has said that the cash machines at the branches will be taken away.

The move was confirmed in a meeting between the bank's officials and Montgomeryshire Conservative Member of the Senedd, Russell George.

Mr George has voiced concern over the closures, describing them as "extremely disappointing".

Barclays has said that the decision was due to a sustained fall in physical numbers of customers coming to the banks.

The Welshpool branch will close on September 16 and the Newtown branch on September 23.

Mr George said that during his meeting with representative from Barclay's they said that staff members will be available two days a week in both towns – at a location yet to be confirmed.

The bank said it is part of the firm's 'Barclays in the Community model'.

The bank has also committed to keeping the current banking staff within the company and said it does not plan to make any redundancies.

Mr George has launched a survey to gauge the views of residents on the plans.

He said: "I was extremely disappointed to hear of the closure of Barclays banks within Montgomeryshire and I am grateful to the members of the public who filled in my survey to date, and who have expressed their concerns.

''Bank branch closures will not only have detrimental impact on loyal customers, especially those who are elderly and vulnerable, but it will also have implications for the local business community, for Welshpool and Newtown as towns and the wider area, and for the reputation of Barclays.'

''On questioning the bank about what it meant for the staff locally, Barclays told to me that the staff will still work within Barclays and no staff will be made redundant. Staff will work from home and what they called 'Barclays in the Community'.'

''Whilst banks have pointed out the use of online banking there remains a strong need for the presence of banking staff within the community. The bank informed me that customers will still be able to physically access staff at least twice a week, in both towns, at a location that is yet to be confirmed.'

''Whilst informing me, the bank said that they would put plans in place to support their customers, I made it clear that no plans would be a substitute for a full-time bank on the high street in both towns.''

''Going forward, I want to focus on the areas of concern or questions residents have on transactions or matters that can’t be completed via the options the bank has outlined to me, particularly known areas where the Post Office can't support on. The bank has agreed to meet with me again so I can raise specific matters.''