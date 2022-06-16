Much needed homes for rent for mid Wales town

Matthew Dorrance

Powys Council's joint leader said it would bring much needed social housing development to Newtown.

A planning application for the flats on the site of the former Robert Owen House in Newtown was approved by Powys County Council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing and Rights of Way Committee today (Thursday, June 16).

The energy efficient flats will be managed by the council’s Affordable Housing Team. The new homes will be owned and managed by the council and allocated to applications on the Powys Common Housing Register.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “I’m delighted that planning permission has been granted for this much-needed social housing development.

“One of the priorities of the new Cabinet is to tackle the housing emergency in the county and this can be achieved by building high quality council housing. This development in Newtown will be important as we look to meet this priority.”