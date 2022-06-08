Decision on Mid Wales crematorium to be taken by Cardiff minister

An artist's impression of the crematorium

Last August, plans by Powys Crematorium Limited to build an all-new crematorium as well as a garden of remembrance between Caersws and Aberhafesp were called in to be decided in Cardiff by a government minister.

It had been expected that a planning inspector would make a decision after arguments for and against the scheme were submitted in writing.

But now a hearing will take place where a planning inspector will test the evidence submitted with the application.

The inspector will then provide advice and a recommendation to the Welsh Government minister for climate change, Julie James MS, who will make the ultimate decision.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “The hearing will take place virtually via Microsoft Teams and is scheduled to open on July 5.”

Back in May 2021, councillors on Powys County Council’s planning committee approved the proposal.

Powys county councillor for Dolforwyn, Councillor Gareth Pugh, the sole director of Powys Crematorium Ltd, took no part in the decision.

Objectors to the scheme say they are happy to see the Welsh Government decide the application.

One, David Evans, questioned whether the proposal is commercially viable and says he believes the crematorium will overwhelm the open countryside and minor road network.

Alan Southerby, planning agent for the applicants said: “No objections have been raised by any statutory, or non-statutory, consultee. There are no highways objections to the scheme.”

Mr Southerby added: “There is a need for a new crematorium in Powys, located so as to maximise benefits for the areas of largest population in the county, ideally in the area between Newtown and Llandrindod Wells.”