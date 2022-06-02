Busy agenda for Newtown councillors

Volunteers have been making good progress on Montgomery Canal

Councillors on the Strategy & Corporate Projects Committee will recap on the project looking at Newtown - After the By-Pass as well as its work looking at improved activities for Young People.

There will also be an update on the proposed Montgomery Canal Restoration to Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn.

Also on the agenda are community halls, the Sarah Brisco House Transformation and the Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity Project - ‘Growing Newtown’.

Ponthafren ‘Volunteering in Newtown’ project the the Riverside Venue Construction will also be up for discussion.

The meeting will be held at 6.30pm remotely online and at the Town Council Offices.

For reasons of Coronavirus (Covid) safety all access by the public and press is remote online.