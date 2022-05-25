Midsummer music at Gregynog returns

Gregynog Hall , TregynonDaffodilsPB176-2011

Highlights in the historic Music Room include a recital by the pianist Llŷr Williams on Sunday afternoon, 26 June, at 4pm.

An acclaimed performer of Beethoven, he makes a welcome return to Gregynog’s Music Room for the first time since 2011 with a programme beginning with Beethoven’s popular ‘Pathétique’ Sonata, followed by compositions by Tchaikovsky, Béla Bartók and Peter Warlock.

There will be a free pre-concert talk from 2.30pm by Dr Rhian Davies, Gregynog Festival’s Artistic Director.

Also appearing at Gregynog on Saturday, 25 June, is Maximilian Ehrhardt, who is based in Berlin and specialises in playing historic harps including the Welsh triple harp.

Launching the 2022 Gregynog Festival season, Dr Rhian Davies said: “We would like to express our thanks to the Wales Cultural Recovery Fund for enabling us to safeguard the future of the Gregynog Festival during and beyond the pandemic. Many regular Festivalgoers have kept in close touch with us during this challenging time, and I know how much we have all missed the annual treat of hearing some of the world’s finest musicians perform for us here in mid Wales.

“Now that live events are able to resume, everybody is really looking forward to meeting at Gregynog once more for the Festival. The day programmes are designed to include a pre-concert talk and an opportunity to enjoy afternoon tea before each performance, so there will be plenty of time to catch up with friends as well as to enjoy the music.”–