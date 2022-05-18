Notification Settings

The mayor to be elected at Newtown Town Council annual meeting

By Sue Austin

The annual meeting of Newtown Town Council will be held on May 23 with the election of a new mayor.

Newtown's new Mayor, Councillor Richard Williams

Nominations will be received for both mayor and deputy mayor before the official ceremony.

Current mayor Richard Williams did not seek re-election to the council after five years as a councillor.

Also on the agenda will be a discussion about a new branding for the town, Discover Newtown, and green infrastructure work in Newtown's High Street.

The meeting will be held face to face at the town council offices although the public and press can only attend online via

Meeting papers are available to view on the town council website newtown.org.uk.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

