Driver arrested after pedestrian hit by lorry trailer suffers 'significant head injury'

The pedestrian was airlifted to hospital after the incident on the A4811 New Road, in Newtown, on Thursday.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle dangerously and driving while unfit through drugs, and released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred at around 8.40am,Thursday, 12th May 2022 on the A4811 New Road, Newtown.

"A trailer, being towed by a DAF lorry, and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. The pedestrian was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

"The road was closed, with diversions in place.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle dangerously and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.