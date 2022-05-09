Family pay tribute to 'loving' teenage firefighter killed in Newtown crash

Owen Paul Bennett

Firefighter Owen Paul Bennett, aged 18, was involved in a one-vehicle crash on the B4568 Aberhafesp to Newtown road last Monday, May 2. Emergency services rushed to the scene but nothing could be done to save Mr Bennett, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision, involving a blue Ford Fiesta, happened at around 4.50am.

A family statement said: “Words cannot express how devastated we are by the tragic passing of Owen Paul Bennett (Latham) at the young age of 18. The overwhelming feeling of grief and heartache devastates us all.

“Owen was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend - he will be greatly missed by each and every one of us.

“He attended Caersws Primary School, and Llanidloes High School. He went on to study at NPTC College in Newtown, where he was on the verge of completing his apprenticeship in carpentry whilst working for EOM - a trade and many experiences that he loved, all stimulating his longer career ambitions. He also worked at CostCutter part time in Newtown and Caersws.

“Following his graduation as a young firefighter, Owen returned as volunteer instructor to support those following in his footsteps. He also volunteered for many events and clubs, with his most favourite being downhill mountain bike events, Bettws Banger Racing and Newtown Swimming Club.

“He relished spending time with his family and friends, whilst being a keen photographer.

“He was a kind, thoughtful and caring young man, with a wonderful sense of humour and always wore his heart on his sleeve. He would always help others around him and this is how we ask him to be remembered.

“We would like to thank everyone who has provided help and support. Many memories have already been shared and we ask for this to continue, as it brings great comfort to us all.

“Taken far too soon, his cheeky smile and happiness will be greatly missed by many in and around the Caersws and Newtown areas.

“A special thank you goes out to all of the emergency services, both at the scene and for the support given to us as a family since. We know many of you were close to Owen and cannot express our thanks enough for the work you do and the circumstances you are faced with in times like this.

“Owen will be hugely missed by all of his family and friends and will forever hold a place in our hearts.