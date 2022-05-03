Notification Settings

Spectacular gardens to open for charity event

By Sue SmithNewtownPublished:

Spectacular gardens surrounding a former stately home are expected to be blooming lovely when they are opened to the public this coming weekend.

Gregynog will be opening its gardens for the National Garden Scheme
The gardens at Gregynog Hall in Newtown, are known for the wonderful display of rhododendrons and azaleas as well as the unique yew hedge that surrounds the sunken lawns.

Members of the Gregynog Trust have nominated May 7 and May 8 as a weekend to show their support for the National Garden Scheme.

Money raised will go to fund nursing and caring charities supported by the scheme, including Macmillan, Marie Curie, Queen's Nursing Institute, Hospice UK and Carers Trust.

Helen Anthony, publicity officer for North Powys, said: "The rhododendrons and azaleas should be in full flower for people to enjoy.

"People will be able to walk around the gardens and woodland.

"The sunken lawn and hedging was designed by William Emes, a well-known garden architect in the 1700s.

"It is the shaping of the hedging that is unique and is amazing as it has survived for so long despite changing fashions which have seen many others disappearing.

"The gardens are magnificent and are Grade I listed and set within a designated National Nature Reserve and Site of Special Scientific Interest.

"This is a really spectacular time for visitors to see the gardens flowering at their best but another weekend in support of the National Garden Scheme is also held in October when visitors can view the Autumn colours."

The gardens will be open from 10am to 4pm on both May 7 and May 8 with parking costing £2.50 and admission by donations.

The National Garden Scheme enables people to have unique access for more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands.

Impressive amounts of money are raised for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions and the sale of teas and cakes.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors, the National Garden Scheme, which was founded in 1927, has donated more than £63 million to beneficiary charities, and last year alone made donations of more than £3 million.

The scheme also funds projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy and in 2017 the annual Gardens and Health Week was launched to raise awareness of the topic.

Funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

By Sue Smith

Reporter

