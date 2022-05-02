One person dead after car crashes and flips near Newtown

The B4568 between Aberhafesp and Newtown. Photo: Google

A blue Ford Fiesta was found on its roof on the B4568 between Aberhafesp and Newtown at around 5am on Monday. The occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "We received a report of a single vehicle collision on the B4568 Aberhafesp to Newtown road, at approximately 4.50am today.

"Officers attended the scene immediately, where the car - a blue Ford Fiesta, was found on its roof.

"Other emergency services were also in attendance, but sadly the one occupant of the car was declared deceased at the scene.

"Next of kin have been informed and are being supported, but no further information will be released until further notice.

"Did you witness the collision, or do you have information that could help us with this investigation? Please, let us know."