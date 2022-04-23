Welsh police. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Dyfed-Powys tweeted at 11.20pm on Friday that the A483 was closed between Newtown and Berriew due to a collision. They were advising drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

The Welsh Government's Traffic Wales North & Mid service said at 10.48pm that the A483 was closed in both directions and that diversions were in place.

They reported that the road had been reopened in both directions at 2.33am.

Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service have been invited to comment.