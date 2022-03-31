Renata Sumiga

Renata Sumiga, 38, from Newtown, died following the collision involving a white Toyota Yaris and a Volkswagen Passat on the A483 between Llanbister and Camnant, at approximately 7.30pm on March 16.

Renata’s family has paid tribute to her saying she always had time for other people.

In a statement the family said: “Renata was the mother-of-two wonderful boys who never spared love for her children and life partner.

“Renata was always helpful and was willing to devote her time and attention to other people.

“She was very kind to all her family, friends and acquaintances and was very cheerful, despite many worries of everyday life. She will be sorely missed.”

The 20-year-old woman in the Yaris suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Dyfed-Powys Police is renewing its appeal for witnesses for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw these vehicles in the area at the relevant times or anyone living in the area with CCTV or cam doorbells is asked to contact the investigation team with any information.