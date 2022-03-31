Changes to traffic network in Newtown town centre start next week

Shropshire Star copyright Andy Compton 29.4.14 Newtown Street Market feature words Andy Morris. Broad Street, Newtown showing the vans used at the market. .

Traffic will only be allowed to go in one direction along Newtown High Street and part of Short Bridge Street while a section of Wesley Street will be traffic free.

The delegated decision was taken by Councillor Heulwen Hulme, of Powys County Council, despite more than 20 objections.

A consultation into the traffic scheme was held in February.

During that time Powys received 21 responses raising concerns about the proposal and only two in favour.

The objections have been noted and overruled.

Powys traffic and travel manager Tony Caine said: “The one-way will enable the green infrastructure scheme to be enhanced with an additional footway provision to aid pedestrians and the removal of traffic from the section of Wesley Street will improve the amenity of the area for visitors to the town.”

Newtown East county councillor Joy Jones had originally suggested truncating Wesley Street and said that the junction to Broad Street should be permanently closed on the grounds of pedestrian safety.

Councillor Jones said: ” I support the proposals for making High Street one-way in a south-westerly direction as it will enhance the Green Infrastructure scheme currently being constructed as well as improving the streetscape in general for pedestrians within the town.

“My only concerns are the additional congestion this will cause on Broad Street especially on the Tuesday market.