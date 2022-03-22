Pair appear in court charged with manslaughter after death of disabled teenager

Mold Crown Court

Kaylea Louise Titford died at her home in Newtown in October 2020. She was 16.

A police investigation was launched following her death and on Tuesday Alun Titford 44, of Colwyn, Newtown, and Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, appeared before Welshpool magistrates.

They were charged that together, between March 2020 and October 11, 2020, they unlawfully killed Kaylea Louise Titford by gross negligence.

The court was told that, as persons 'in loco parentis' and having care of Kaylea as a disabled person, they breached their duty.

It was alleged that: they did not ensure that the teenager's dietary needs were properly met, leading to morbid obesity; that she had adequate exercise, she was in a hygienic condition, she had a safe and hygienic environment, her physical health was maintained, reasonable medical assistance was sought.

The charge said the bready of duty amounted to gross negligence and that negligence was a substantial cause of Kaylea's death.

Both were also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child under the domestic violence, crime and victims act.

That charge alleged that being members of the same household as Kaylea who died on or about October 10 they caused her death by their own unlawful act or ought to have been aware of the risk and failed to take steps to protect her.

Mrs Helen Tench, prosecuting, said both charges were indictable offences only and therefore asked that the case be adjourned to Mold Crown Court for a hearing on April 14.

Mr Owain Jones for Titford and Mr Paul Innes for Lloyd-Jones, make no objection.