Burger King opens at site of former KFC metres away from McDonald's restaurant

By Dominic RobertsonNewtownPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Burger King has stepped in to take the place of another fast-food giant in a Powys town near the Shropshire border.

Burger King has opened its Newtown restaurant

The home of the Whopper has opened its newest restaurant on Pool Road in Newtown.

The location sets it up in direct opposition to burger rivals McDonald's, which has had its restaurant a matter of metres away across the road for a number of years.

KFC had been operating from the new Burger King site but announced its closure earlier this year.

The premises closed in January, with Burger King moving in and opening on Monday.

The location was home to a Co-operative supermarket for a number of years, before the premises was demolished to make way for KFC.

