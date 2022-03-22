Burger King opens at site of former KFC metres away from McDonald's restaurant

Burger King has opened its Newtown restaurant

The home of the Whopper has opened its newest restaurant on Pool Road in Newtown.

The location sets it up in direct opposition to burger rivals McDonald's, which has had its restaurant a matter of metres away across the road for a number of years.

KFC had been operating from the new Burger King site but announced its closure earlier this year.

The premises closed in January, with Burger King moving in and opening on Monday.