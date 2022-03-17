Banning orders issued to five men following disorder at Wrexham football fixture

Wrexham's football ground. Picture: Google

They are from Newtown, Rhos, Ruabon, Penycae and Cefn Mawr.

Earlier this week the men appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court, four of whom were issued with five-year Football Banning Orders.

Ross Kevin Griffiths of Cae Richard, Rhos; Christopher Shane Pritchard of Stanley Grove, Ruabon; Eugene Anthony Samuel Roberts of Trem Y Berwyn, Penycae; and Kade John Sheady-Jones of Heol Cefnydd, Cefn Mawr were the men involved.

Ian Edward Gregory of Oaklands Park, Newtown was issued with a three-year banning order for a lesser offence.

All were found guilty of throwing missiles at spectators during Wrexham’s home game against Torquay United on October 30 last year.

The FBOs issued to the defendants will now prevent them from attending any football matches in the UK for the duration of the order.

They will also be prohibited from being within 2,500 metres of any regulated stadia on matchdays and banned from entering any town/city where Wrexham AFC or the Wales national team are playing an away match.

Reflecting on the latest Banning Orders issued to Wrexham supporters, Supt Mark Williams said: “The recent upturn in the fortunes of Wrexham AFC has been welcomed across the local community and there is a real buzz of support across the town which is great to see.

“The poor behaviour of a few individuals at the Wrexham vs Torquay match in October spoilt this as an event for many, with several fans being assaulted including at least one child.

“The banning orders issued by the court are very welcome and will prevent these troublemakers from spoiling future games for genuine fans, who attend in large numbers in the hope they will see their team get the promotion they have waited so long for.

“North Wales Police will continue to work closely with the club, supporters and the wider community to ensure that matches at the Racecourse are safe and enjoyable for all.

“We are currently in the planning stages for some key fixtures over the coming months and I would ask that anyone who is thinking of causing trouble at future games to consider the consequences that a football banning order would have on them, their friends and families, and the reputation of Wrexham AFC.”

Wrexham AFC chief executive, Fleur Robinson, added: “The club is clear in its zero-tolerance approach to this behaviour on matchdays and would like to reiterate that those who behave in this way are not welcome at the Racecourse Ground.

"As the length of this latest football ban proves, anyone found to have engaged in such activity will be dealt with in the strictest possible terms, and we would like to thank North Wales Police for their work in achieving this outcome.

"As always, we will continue to work with the relevant stakeholders to ensure unacceptable behaviour is dealt with appropriately, and that Wrexham fixtures - both home and away - continue to provide an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone.

"We would like to thank the overwhelming majority of those who attend Wrexham matches for their continued support.”