Councillor fears council tax rise will push people into debt

Councillor Joy Jones

Powys County Councillor, Joy Jones, says household bills are rocketing and food costs are rising.

"This was the year that the councillors should have taken the lead and shown the residents of Powys that they really understood and care what they’ve been going through over the last two years with the pandemic and people losing jobs, businesses or a percentage of their wages on furlough," she said.

"The true extent of the increase isn’t just 3.39 per cent once the extra increases for police and fire are added to the bill. This will see it pushed up beyond what many can afford, causing people to falling into debt."

Councillor Jones said people were already struggling to make ends meet.

"The foodbank in Newtown has been inundated with requests for help this year as people are unable to afford to feed their families and themselves. I’ve heard of mothers going without so that their children are able to eat. This is a dreadful situation to be in.

"We must remember foodbanks can only support people while they receive donations from the public and this is becoming an increasing problem as people are unable to afford to donate.

"In Newtown we have a scheme called the food surplus collection where volunteers collect from supermarkets the products that would have been otherwise thrown away this is open to all residents and is a great idea to prevent food waste."

She said she feared that when the the council tax bill arrived through letterboxes over the next few days it would cause panic as residents calculated their outgoings with all their other household bills and outstanding debts/loans.

"The only advice I can give in to ask people not to take out loans from reputable loan sharks or high interest payday loans as they end up hurling people into a spiral of debt."

"If you need advice contact Citizens Advice on 0345 6018421 Mon to Thurs 9am to 3pm; Powys County Council budgeting advice en.powys.gov.uk/moneyadvice; powys.gov.uk/counciltaxreduction; National Debtline, nationaldebtline.org.