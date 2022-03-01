Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Singing Detective Steve aims for songwriting title in TV competition

By Sue AustinNewtownMusicPublished: Last Updated:

Newtown has its very own Singing Detective and he's appearing in a television show on Friday.

Detective Constable Steve Williams
Detective Constable Steve Williams

Dyfed-Powys Police dectective Steve Willians is preparing to perform as part of the Cân i Gymru competition live on S4C, with the chance to win £500.

He will be one of eight acts competing at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday.

Steve will be performing his own song Pan Ddaw’r Byd i Ben, which translates to When the World Comes to an End, which aims to raise awareness over climate change.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“I did it last year too and it was a great experience. It’s nice to get a bit of recognition by being shortlisted for the second year in a row.”

His song Yr Arlywydd reached the shortlist in last year’s competition.

Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis-Morris will present the show on the night, with the shortlisted songs selected by a panel of experts; Dafydd Iwan, Betsan Haf Evans, Lily Beau and Elidyr Glyn.

Dafydd Iwan, who is about to celebrate 60 years in the industry, said: "Being on the panel this year was really enjoyable, as many years have passed since I last had the privilege. The standard has improved dramatically, and the variety was amazing.

"Taken into consideration that these songs were produced in leisure time, and many of the composers would never think of competing, as a nation we should celebrate our creativity and I'm really looking forward to hearing the final performances.”

To vote for Steve Williams to win £5,000 and the prestigious Cân i Gymru 2022 title, go to s4c.cymru/en/entertainment/cn-i-gymru

Cân i Gymru will be on S4C on Friday, March 4, at 8pm. English subtitles are available.

Music
Entertainment
Mid Wales entertainment
Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News