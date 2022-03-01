Singing Detective Steve aims for songwriting title in TV competition

Detective Constable Steve Williams

Dyfed-Powys Police dectective Steve Willians is preparing to perform as part of the Cân i Gymru competition live on S4C, with the chance to win £500.

He will be one of eight acts competing at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday.

Steve will be performing his own song Pan Ddaw’r Byd i Ben, which translates to When the World Comes to an End, which aims to raise awareness over climate change.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“I did it last year too and it was a great experience. It’s nice to get a bit of recognition by being shortlisted for the second year in a row.”

His song Yr Arlywydd reached the shortlist in last year’s competition.

Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis-Morris will present the show on the night, with the shortlisted songs selected by a panel of experts; Dafydd Iwan, Betsan Haf Evans, Lily Beau and Elidyr Glyn.

Dafydd Iwan, who is about to celebrate 60 years in the industry, said: "Being on the panel this year was really enjoyable, as many years have passed since I last had the privilege. The standard has improved dramatically, and the variety was amazing.

"Taken into consideration that these songs were produced in leisure time, and many of the composers would never think of competing, as a nation we should celebrate our creativity and I'm really looking forward to hearing the final performances.”

To vote for Steve Williams to win £5,000 and the prestigious Cân i Gymru 2022 title, go to s4c.cymru/en/entertainment/cn-i-gymru