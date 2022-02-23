Concerns over flooding impact for new housing development

Water soaking off the site at Glandwr, Garth Owen, Newtown caused flooding issues for residents. Picture by Cllr Les Skilton.

The problems at the Newtown site have been intensified over the weekend with people having to place sandbags to try and protect their properties being flooded by water coming off the site earmarked for development at land off Glandwr, Garth Owen.

Local county councillor Les Skilton said: “Water has been coming off the site and causing an issue for residents who’ve had to put sandbags in place and have been bailing water out of their properties.

“The problem here is that the soil is clay, so it retains water, it doesn’t soak away.

“This has been brought up with the council and while they say that flooding is a civil emergency and not a planning issue – my feeling is that if it’s approved, then the council would need to look after residents who could be caused further flooding problems.

“There needs to be some joined up thinking on this.”

The original outline planning application for 14 affordable homes was approved in April 2020.

In January, SY Development lodged a reserved matters planning application which shows a major change in the original proposals to build 14 affordable homes at the site.

A previous reserved matters application lodged last year and later withdrawn was for nine affordable homes.

The agent Mike Lloyd of Berry’s said in a planning statement that the proposal is now for sheltered accommodation as this will “meet a specific need” identified by Wales and West Housing Association who will eventually take over the site.

At their meeting earlier this month, Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council backed the plans but demanded that “Water run-off to nearby properties during development is addressed”.

A spokesman for Powys County Council explained that land draining is considered as a “material planning consideration” which will be considered when deciding the application.

“In addition, the developer / site owner must also obtain approval for sustainable drainage from Powys County Council in its capacity as the SUDs (sustainable drainage) approval body, this is subject to a separate application process,” said the Powys spokesman.

Mr Lloyd said: “A sustainable drainage scheme is presently being prepared for the proposed development which will be submitted to Powys County Council as the SuDS Approval Body.

“The drainage scheme will consider local flood risk and climate change, and this will manage and control the flows of surface water to prevent flooding.”